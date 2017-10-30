Kerala Love Jihad Case: Girl falling in love with a criminal? This is what Supreme Court had to say

Kerala Love Jihad Case: The Supreme Court is hearing the Kerala Love Jihad case and has come out with certain observations. (PTI)

Kerala Love Jihad Case: The Supreme Court is hearing the Kerala Love Jihad case and has come out with certain observations. The apex court observed that the consent of the girl is prime as she is a major, as per ANI report. While hearing the matter the apex court said that there is no law that prohibits falling in love with a criminal. Earlier, the Kerala government had told the Apex Court that the state police is effectively investigating the alleged ‘love jihad’ case in the state and hence, there is no need for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe it. In an affidavit, the state government informed the Apex Court that the state police is competent enough to investigate such crimes. Supreme Court has pulled up National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Hadiya case. The Apex court refused plea of Hadiya’s father for holding of in-camera proceedings on November 27th. Court says it will be in open court, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency told Supreme Court people with hypnotic expertise employed to manipulate young women, as per CNN News 18 report.

Recently, while hearing a matter, the Kerala High Court observed- “all inter-religious marriages cannot be termed love jihad,” as per ANI report. Last month, a group of people had submitted a petition to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and demanded a probe into the alleged unlawful incarceration of Hadiya, the 24-year-old Vaikom native, who had converted to Islam after marriage. Four months ago, the Kerala High Court had sent Hadiya with her parents K.M. Asokan and Ponnamma after annulling her marriage with Shafin Jahan.