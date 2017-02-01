Kerala Law Academy protests: State BJP vice-president Dr PP Vava loses eye during agitation

During a Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called dawn-to-dusk strike to protest against the police lathicharge on party cadre on Tuesday a shocking tragedy occurred. (Source: Twitter)

During a Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called dawn-to-dusk strike to protest against the police lathicharge on party cadre on Tuesday a shocking targedy occured. Kerala Law Academy students were demanding the resignation of their principal, Lakshmi Nair, who is also a TV personality. However, during the tussle between the people gathered BJP Vice President Dr PP Vava got injured in eye and according to reports, has lost his sight completely in that organ. The Gulf News reported that students were complaining about the principal of Kerala Law Academy, for her alleged high-handedness and accused her of racial abuse, but she denied it.

BJP activists came from Peroorkada to support the students’ march which turned violent with police using water cannons and tear gas and hitting the protestors, DNA reported. Many police vehicles were also damaged in the incident. CPI (M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan hit out at the BJP to say that the students had allegedly fallen into BJP’s trap.

Some of the activists tried to break through the police barricade outside the Law Academy. Police used lathis and water cannons to remove the students. Students were pelting stones due to which some mediamen were also injured. The protests have been going on since BJP National Executive member V Muraleedharan declared an indefinite fast in front of the Academy. The shops in the area were closed down and vehicles were not allowed to pass by the protesters.