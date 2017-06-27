Kerala IT@School to dispose one crore Kg e-Waste

The programme envisages to remove e-waste accumulated from the year 2000 from over 10,000 schools and educational offices in the state, K Anvar Sadath, Executive Director of IT@School project, said here today.(Photo: Facebook/cleankeralacompany)

In a new initiative, the IT@School project along with Clean Kerala Company has come out with a programme to dispose of the e-waste generated in schools and educational office. The programme envisages to remove e-waste accumulated from the year 2000 from over 10,000 schools and educational offices in the state, K Anvar Sadath, Executive Director of IT@School project, said here today. It was estimated that through this programme over one crore kgs of e-Waste would be processed out, he said. IT@school project which fosters Information and Communication Technology (ICT) education and e-Governance in Kerala Education Department, thus addresses the year old problem of accumulated e-waste in schools which eats up huge space of IT labs, besides obstructing the lab activities in a large way, he said.

State-owned Clean Kerala Company will collect the e-Waste in batches of 500 Kg from schools, for which neighbouring schools will be clustered, he said. By ensuring the proper removal of e-Waste of such huge quantities from schools, IT@School would not only enable the labs to have more usable space but also ensures that the toxic elements in the e-Waste are not dumped into the earth, which otherwise could have caused irreversible damage to the environment, he added.