Kerala horror: Virender Sehwag triggers row with ‘communal’ tweet on mob lynching of tribal man; apologises

Sehwag’s tweet was condemned by Twiterrati for being communal. (IE)

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, who was known for his hitting deadliest bowlers of the world over the boundary line, has been making headlines for his quirky and sometimes controversial tweets after retirement. The Multan ka Sultan on Saturday came under fire for a tweet about the horrifying killing of a poor tribal man in Kerala. Sehwag’s tweet was condemned by Twiterrati for being communal. The former India cricketer later apologised for the tweet and also deleted it. “I apologise I missed out on more names involved in this crime,” he said, adding this happened because of incomplete information. “But the tweet is not communal at all. Killers r (are) divided by religion but united by a violent mentality. May there be peace,” he said.

Madhu, a 27-year-old tribal man was killed by people in Palakkad district’s Attapady area for allegedly stealing 1 KG of rice from a local shop.

The mob tied him up and beat him up for hours. What was more inhuman was that some people took selfies with Madhu while he was being thrashed. Finally, someone called the police and Madhu was taken to a hospital. However, Madhu succumbed to his injuries and died.

The inhuman incident was condemned and Union Tribal Affairs minister asked Kerala government to submit a report on the same. The Centre also asked Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to give a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to Madhu’s family. Congress president Rahul Gandhi called the “savage and cruel lynching of a tribal” deeply disturbing. Sehwag tweet in between of these voices came as a shocker for many of social media. The former Indian opener called the incident a “disgrace” to the society but named just three people, all Muslims, as the accused.

Twitterati’s thrashed him for giving communal angle to the horrific incident as his tweet suggested towards a Muslim killing a Hindu. Many social media users questioned over his selective naming and bringing religion into the horrific and disgraceful incident. However, Sehwag later apologised and also deleted his controversial tweet. The police have arrested 16 people, suspected to be part of the mob, including the one man seen take a selfie while Madhu was tied up and beaten.