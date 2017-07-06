Kerala government failed to get Rs 700 crore from Centre on MGNRE

Kerala government has failed to get Rs 700 crore due from Centre as wage arrears for payment to be paid to workers under national rural employment guarantee scheme, Congress leader alleged.(PTI)

Kerala government has failed to get Rs 700 crore due from Centre as wage arrears for payment to be paid to workers under national rural employment guarantee scheme, Congress leader and former rural minister K V Joseph alleged today. In a statement here, Joseph alleged that the government was showing “criminal lethargy” in implementing the scheme. He said the Centre was “indifferent” in releasing the funds to the state under the scheme. The Centre had sanctioned Rs 2190.16 crore to Andhra Pradesh, Rs 1231.52 crore to Telegana, Rs 2481.69 crore to Tamil Nadu and Rs 861.14 crore to Maharashtra while Kerala received only Rs 122.83 crore during the current financial year, Joseph pointed out. “Centre paid only Rs 122.83 crore to Kerala when a total amount of Rs 700 crore wage arrears for seven months to be paid to workers is pending’, he said. It was necessary to implement the scheme vigorously to benefit around 20 lakh poor families in the rural sector, he said.