Kerala: CPI(M) trying to bring peace in Kannur, RSS spoiling it, says Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Following a bomb hurled near a public meeting venue of CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan at Kannur in Kerala, Balakrishnan has, today, claimed that CPI(M) is trying to bring peace in the state but RSS is trying to spoil it. The party’s state secretary further stated that the Chief Minister has taken initiative to conduct peaceful atmosphere in Kannur but their opposition, RSS is not cooperating.

Reacting strongly to CPI(M), RSS leader Rakesh Sinha has warned the ruling party that there will be protests all across the country if RSS is attacked.

With crude bombs being hurled at two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) offices today morning in Kerala, the party has come heavily down on the state government over the repeated attacks, questioning the kind of environment being created in the state.

“Bombs are being hurled, murders are taking place and other such attacks are happening only because these people are associated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP. What kind of environment is being created in Kerala? It is the responsibility of the state government to take actions,” BJP leader Nalin Kohli told ANI here.

The CPI(M) has claimed that as many as six of its workers have been killed and scores of others injured during the short span the Pinarayi Vijayan government has been in office. The Politburo calls upon the RSS/BJP to immediate stop such violent attacks, the statement said. A bomb was hurled near a public meeting venue of CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan at Kannur in Kerala yesterday, leaving a DYFI activist injured. The incident occurred around 7.30 PM at about 200 metres away from the venue, where Balakrishnan was speaking at Nangarathupeedika in New Mahe area of Kannur, police said.

Earlier, A 30-year-old BJP worker was stabbed to death allegedly by CPI(M) cadres in the politically sensitive Kannur district on January 18. In another incident in the district, a country-made bomb was hurled at the RSS Karyalaya at Thaliparamba on January 19, said police, adding no one was injured in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)