Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan warns of stern action against corrupt cops

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today cautioned police personnel to be vigilant against corruption and third degree torture practises. Addressing the passing out parade of fresh batch of Special Armed Police (SAP) constables here, he said besides their individual capabilities, a good officer needs to have an in depth understanding of the local populace of their respective areas. Times have changed and manhandling and issuing threats are no longer part of policemen’s duty, he said. “Like third degree torture practises, corruption is another evil which needs to be rooted out completely (in the police force). Stringent measures will be taken against those who are found guilty in such complaints,” the Chief Minister said. Besides the lessons imbibed by them during training, a police officer should have practical knowledge, clear perception and approach to excel in his duty during critical situations, he added.

