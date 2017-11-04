Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to come up with TV show to highlight government programmes

“The show will be produced by the state Public Relations Department and brought out by the state-run Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-Dit).” (PTI)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is gearing up to be part of a television show to reach out to the people and discuss and debate on various development programmes of his government. Titled as “Naam Munnottu”, the 22-minute show was expected to be aired on multiple channels including, public broadcaster Doordarshan. Journalist-turned-Left independent MLA Veena George would be the host of the initial episodes of the weekly programme. “The show will be produced by the state Public Relations Department and brought out by the state-run Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-Dit),” a source in Chief Minister’s Office told PTI. “The Chief Minister will interact with selected audience…people can give their suggestions and register their opinion about various government programmes through the platform,” the source said, adding, experts from different fields would take part in various episodes of the show.

The shooting of some of the episodes of the show was already completed at the state-owned Chitranjali Studio near here. But, a decision on the date to telecast the show is yet to be finalised. Former state chief ministers Oommen Chandy (Congress) and late E K Nayanar(CPI-M) had also appeared in television shows during their tenure.