Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams RSS workers in Kerala, says they are copying Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s anti-democratic policies

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to Facebook today to slam RSS workers in the state. He cited that RSS workers are ”targeting” eminent personalities like MT Vasudevan Nair and Kamal.

In his Facebook post, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote: ”What right do RSS workers have to ask those who disagree with their views to leave the country? Everyone has the right to live in this country – the RSS has no right to provoke people without understanding this fundamental fact. As Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is taking an anti-democratic stance by supporting the RSS ideology.

Now in Kerala, RSS workers are copying the anti-democratic policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. MT Vasudevan Nair was targeted by RSS workers simply because he stated that the demonetisation move has caused suffering to ordinary people. The attitude of RSS workers is more on the lines of, “Who are you to question us?”. Do people need to ask the permission of RSS to express their day-to-day experiences?

The people of Kerala respect Kamal as a film-maker. Now he is being asked to go to Pakistan. Where are RSS workers heading with this attitude?

Now the same political party that had no role or contribution to play in India’s freedom struggle is stooping so low as to not even give Mahatma Gandhi due respect. In place of Gandhiji, the party is projecting Narendra Modi’s image – no Prime Minister should stoop so low to do something like this.

The Centre is actively supporting every move of the RSS to threaten the secular fabric of our society. Every Indian has to be prepared to tackle such moves with a humanitarian and secular approach.”

Since taking charge as Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan has been taking a strong stand against RSS workers in Kerala. The latest move is perhaps the most strongly worded message that Pinarayi Vijayan has issued to the RSS workers through Facebook.