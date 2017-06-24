Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan seeks help of school heads for sanitation drive

Vijayan said the participation of people, including students, is vital in containing contagious diseases. (PTI)

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today reached out to school heads in Kerala to ensure the participation of teachers and students in the government’s massive cleanliness drive to check the spread of diseases in the state. In a letter to school headmasters, Vijayan said the participation of people, including students, is vital in containing contagious diseases. It is always better to create conditions that prevent the spread of diseases rather than providing treatment and medicines after the onset of fever, he said, adding that the government is conducting a three-day sanitation drive from June 27 to achieve this. “I appeal to you (headmasters) to ensure the participation of all students of your respective institutions, especially those part of National Service Scheme, National Cadet Corps, Scouts and Guides and Student Police Cadet in the drive,” Vijayan said in the letter. Besides students, all teachers should be made part of the sanitation drive, he said, adding that necessary instructions should be given in this regard.

The cleaning should be taken up not only in schools but also in the neighbourhood where the institution is located, the chief minister added. “We can give a good message to the society through students,” he said. The cleanliness drive is envisaged to remove the garbage piles in public places and clear the mosquito breeding sources, stated to be one of the major reasons for the spread of diseases like dengue and H1N1. Ministers, MLAs, political leaders, socio-cultural activists, NGOs, government staff, students, police and public have been asked to take part in the state-wide drive.

An all-party meeting, held here yesterday, also appealed to the public to join the drive to check further spread of the disease. Over two lakh people in Kerala have been affected by different diseases, which have left more than 100 dead in the last six months, health department figures said.