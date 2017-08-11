Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan pats Malayalees for support

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today thanked Malayalees all over the world for unitedly supporting the government to take on the “campaigns” by the RSS and the BJP to portray the state as “communal and trouble torn”. (Source: PTI)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today thanked Malayalees all over the world for unitedly supporting the government to take on the “campaigns” by the RSS and the BJP to portray the state as “communal and trouble torn”. “Thanks to all good minded people who gave a fitting reply to such attacks through social media,” Vijayan said in a Facebook post. “The truth will always prevail over lies,” he said. Kerala, which was on the road to progress and pride of the country, had been portrayed as “communal and trouble torn” (kalapa bhumi) by the “RSS and BJP”, the post said.

Malayalees stood against such “ulterior efforts” of the Sangh parivar and it was a “rare experience”, Vijayan said. “When a situation arose that Kerala was being attacked, Malayalees the world over came forward to give a befitting reply saying Kerala was a land of all goodness, development and truthfulness,” he said. Following this joint intervention, the “planned campaign” by a section of sponsored media and social media to spread false reports failed. Their effort was to tarnish the state’s achievements and destroy the country’s most democratic society through a planned political campaign, he said.

Not only the Left sympathisers, but ordinary persons with no political leanings stood in support of the state, Vijayan said. In the future also, any attacks against our state would be fought unitedly, he said, adding, there was need to set up a “think tank” to tackle such campaigns against the state. Union Minister Arun Jaitley had recently blamed the CP (M) for the brutal killing of RSS worker Rajesh here on July 29. Jaitley had charged the CPI-M with using its cadres to “eliminate its political opponents and creating an environment of violence”.