Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets Arvind Kejriwal, look to thrash out non-Congress alliance against BJP

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI)

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan met with the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over a breakfast meeting where the CPI(M) Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was also present on Wednesday to discuss the possibility of forming a non-Congress alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Once the meeting was over, Kerala CM confirmed this news in an interview with the media and said, “To face the BJP threat… we cannot merely depend on the Congress. Secular parties should strongly face the threat (and) on that the CPI(M) is always interested,” as quoted by the Indian Express. He also said, “The situation in our country is very serious. We have discussed the fear in the society created by the RSS.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while calling Vijayan a ‘statesman’ said, “There is an atmosphere of fear in the country (at present) — businessmen are scared, traders are scared, industrialists are scared…everyone is scared. All good people will have to come forward to counter this.” In order to take on the ruling party, Kejriwal stressed on the fact that an alliance of ‘all good people’ will need to fight the BJP in the state. He said, “I feel that power is in the hands of wrong forces and they are getting an edge in the country…To fight this, all good people should come together.” He further added, “Those who raise the voice of dissent against the Centre are being muzzled.”

This meeting for an alliance has come in a time when the West Bengal unit of Pinarayi Vijayan’s unit of the party has brought back the demand for an electoral understanding with the Congress for the forthcoming municipal elections in WB.

While taking about Arvinder Singh Lovely exit from Congress, Vijayan said, “We all saw yesterday how a prominent Congress leader of Delhi shifted his camp to BJP.”