Kerala BJP leader attacked by five in Kannur’s Thalassery

The BJP leader hails from Muzhappilangad. The attackers were yet to be identified. Notably, Kannur is known for reported political violence in the area.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Kerala was allegedly attacked by five persons. The incident took place last night when the leader was waylaid by five persons while returning home in Thalassery of Kannur district. The BJP leader hails from Muzhappilangad. The attackers were yet to be identified. Notably, Kannur is known for reported political violence in the area.

Last week, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was reportedly defaced by some miscreants at Kathirur in Kannur district. It has been learnt that the spectacle carving was damaged and a garland on the statue was lying nearby, police official said. Instances of political violence in Kannur are not something new. Similar incidents have happened earlier also.

In December last year, an RSS worker was attacked by some unidentified persons at Kathirur. Back them, the worker, who was travelling on his motorcycle, was returning home when he was waylaid and assaulted by some persons. He had suffered injuries on his left hand, right eye and back of his head, police had said, according to to reports.

Violence in Kannur has time to time spurred Left and BJP leaders to engage into war of words. Last year, duriing his Kerala visit, BJP President Amit Shah had lashed out at CPIM and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan claiming that he had failed to check violence in Kannur district. CPIM had shot back at the ruling party at the Centre.