Kerala Bishop urges girls not to wear short skirts in churches

The bishop has urged girls not to wear ahort skirts in chrches nor while reading Bible in the dias. (Source: Express Archive)

A bishop in Kerala has urged girls going in churches to avoid wearing short skirts inside churches. Urging this in a letter diocese’s Sahyanadam bulletin, Idukki Bishop Mar Mathew Anikuzhikattil has suggested them not to wear short skirts inside churches or while reading Bible on the dias, a report by ‘The Times of India’ has said.

In the December issue of the last year, he had said that all kinds of birth control steps are counter to God’s will. The letter had further said families which are adopting and going for bew programmes and technologies of the modern world are also suffering consequences.

“Permanent and temporary birth control measures are leading to anxiety and frustration in families,” the letter said further . It also added that even as there were no modern facilities our forefathers used to welcome newborns without looking at quantity or quality.

“Materialistic achievements and luxuries have started reducing the belief in God. Parents who get rid of babies fearing children will be a hurdle for their lifestyle are now suffering,” the letter added. The Bishop highlights that many quarters are trying to propagate that population and population density are dangerous. “Couples who should be participating happily in the divine process of creation are now trying to upturn this divine process,” the letter said.

It also said that those who oppose marriage, delay it or refusing to accept the institution of marriage also stand in the way of newborns. The letter further said that that families which accept life with compassion and respect make orphanages and old age homes irrelevant.