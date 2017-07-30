Kerala Bandh: BJP protests against murder of RSS activist; 5 developments so far

E Rajesh, the 34-year-old RSS worker died in a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. (Source: ANI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party has called for a statewide shutdown in Kerala on Sunday to protest against the killing of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker who was allegedly killed by members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). E Rajesh, the 34-year-old RSS worker died in a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram after he was brutally attacked by four suspected youth wing activists of the CPI-M. According to a report by The Indian Express, Rajesh had suffered serious injuries on his face, hands and legs. Here are 5 developments in the incident so far:

1. The state BJP President Kummanem Rajasekheran, who visited the hospital, told reporters that this was a result of state-sponsored violence. “The CPI-M led government has become a mute witness to the violence going on in the state capital district. Even our state party headquarters was attacked. But we exercised restraint. But now, we are left with no other option but to call for a statewide shutdown tomorrow (Sunday) to protest the killing (of Rajesh). The state government has not even called for a peace talk to resolve issues,” Rajasekheran said last night according to IANS

2. Thiruvananthapuram has been the centre of clashes between the two party workers and the attack on Saturday night came days after the BJP state committee office was attacked by a group of CPI(M) workers.

3. Later, the residence of the son of CPI-M state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was stoned. The police is maintaining a strict vigil in the area.

4. On Sunday morning, PTI reported that the police has taken one man into custody in connection with the murder. A search was also intensified for the other accused.

5. City police has extended prohibitory orders for three more days till August 2 and banned processions in the state capital. The dawn-to-dusk state-wide hartal called by BJP today in protest against the incident was almost total.