Kerala: Around 400 CRPF jawans hopitalised following complaints of stomach ache, vomiting

The inquiry has been ordered into the incident. (Representative image: PTI)

Months after a BSF jawan complaint of poor food quality distributed to army and BSF in a facebook post, around 400 CRPF jawans have been hospitalised today in Kerala’s Pallipuram district following complaints of stomach ache and vomiting post dinner last night.

The inquiry has been ordered into the incident. However, from where the soldiers had taken dinner remains unclear.

Earlier this year, BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav posted a video in facebook complaining poor quality of food given to jawans. He had also alleged discrepencies on the part of senior officials of the army. The video at that time had gone viral, creating uproar and debates in the country on the alleged poor quality of food for jawans.

The video triggered a flurry of reactions with PMO also sought the report on the issue from the Union Home Ministry and BSF. Yadav had claimed that while the Centre procures essentials for them, the seniors ‘sell these off’ in an ‘illegal’ manner in the market and the personnel have to suffer.

Following the uproar the wife of the jawan had alleged she was not able to speak to her husband for days which was rejected by the army. The Ministry of Home Affairs had told the Delhi High Court that the BSF jawan was not put under arrest but in fact was shifted to another battalion.

The had agreed to hear habeas corpus plea on missing Border Security Force (BSF) soldier. The court had also ordered the jawan’s wife to be allowed to meet himin Samba (Jammu and Kashmir).

Later she had expressed her satisfaction to the Delhi High Court after meeting him.