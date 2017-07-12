Kerala Actor Dileep Arrested Live Updates: All you want to know about actress molestation case; big question is, will he get bail after 3 days?

Kerala Actor Dileep Arrested Live Updates: Popular actor Dileep had been arrested on Monday in connection with driving the conspiracy related to the abduction and molestation of a leading actress in February this year. (PTI)

Kerala Actor Dileep Arrested Live Updates: Popular actor Dileep had been arrested on Monday in connection with driving the conspiracy related to the abduction and molestation of a leading actress in February this year. Right from the start, there had been considerable speculation in local media channels about the same actor being involved. Following this, the actor had lashed out at the media, saying they have vested interests in tarnishing his image in front of his fans. A sobered Dileep, later on, spoke persuasively about how he has nothing to do with the attack on the actress and that he wants the accused to be brought to light so that he can be spared from the cloud of suspicion around him. While admitting that he had strained relations with the concerned actress, he also made it clear that he has never intended any harm and he has no link with the prime accused in this case, Pulsar Suni. Check out live updates of Dileep’s arrest and the complete sequence of events to the latest breaking news:

July 12: At 11 AM today, Dileep was produced in the Magistrate’s chamber and the police were granted two days custody of the actor though they had pressed for three days. On his way to court, he was booed by the public, so was his advocate Ramkumar. As per local news, the next time when his bail application is heard, it will be heard in the open courtroom.

July 11: Brought to Aluva sub-jail by 8.15 AM, Dileep’s first day began as ”Prisoner Number 523”. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters that the guilty will be punished as per the process of law and that the police will continue to do their duty. Meanwhile, Ramesh Chennithala, Leader of Opposition, demanded an apology from the Chief Minister for having ruled out the conspiracy theory at the start of the investigation itself. VS Achuthandan demanded that those who are office bearers of AMMA should be subject to a rigorous scrutiny in terms of their wealth.

Two days custody of actor Dileep granted to police

At superstar Mammootty’s residence, a top level executive meeting was called forth, where local news channels cited Prithiviraj taking a strong stand that if AMMA does not come out with a decisive action that includes his viewpoint, he will independently make his stance clear to all. This statement seemed to have worked. After the meeting, a very subdued Mammootty announced the removal of Dileep from the organisation and he apologised to all on behalf of AMMA for the lack of clarity in the communication earlier. He reiterated that AMMA will always support its ”sisters and daughters” and do everything possible to continue safeguarding their interests. He explained that Dileep’s arrest has now made it necessary for the organisation to take tough action to send out a message that criminality is not acceptable in the Malayalam film industry.

Superstar Mammootty announces removal of Dileep from AMMA

Actor-turned-MP Innocent, who had come under considerable flak for supporting Dileep during AMMA’s meeting, issued a statement expressing his shock over Dileep’s involvement.

Dileep’s second wife, Kavya Madhavan, deletes her Facebook page, following his arrest. The official profile of her online clothing store – Laksyah Boutique – has also been deactivated. Throughout the probe, Kavya Madhavan and her mother’s names have come up, repeatedly. Last week, their residence and the boutique had been raided by police. The buzz was that the cops were looking for the memory card on which the Malayalam actress video, which Dileep reportedly had demanded from Pulsar Suni.

July 10: Kerala police informed that Dileep is in their custody and his arrest was recorded in the evening. He has been named an accused in the conspiracy behind the Malayalam actress abduction and molestation case that had reportedly been hatched some years ago when the two actors had a public spat, following which their friendship soured.

The attack on the actress took place in the late night of February 19th when she was on her way from the airport to dub for her upcoming film, Honeybee 2.

Dileep demanded original video of attacked actress

DGP Loknath Behera stated that the police will continue their investigation and more arrests are likely to happen, as many important details regarding the dark side of the Malayalam film industry have been shared by Dileep.

Dubbing artist and activist Bhagyalakshmi told local TV news channels, “During my earlier conversations with the actress, I asked her why she is not naming the person that everyone is suspecting. She told me that this is a very serious matter and that she cannot fling names when she herself is not sure who masterminded something as cruel and inhuman as this. She conducted herself with dignity and did not ever mention this actor’s name though he harassed her a lot and made sure that she did not get signed up for movies that were coming her way. AMMA should have been more vocal in extending absolute support to one of their own.”