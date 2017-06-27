Arvind Kejriwal visits suspended Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan on Eid

Arvind Kejriwal visited AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on the occasion of Eid.(ANI)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today visited suspended AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on the occasion of Eid, which can be seen as the party leadership’s support for the Okhla legislator in his battle with Kumar Vishwas.

In a clear snub to Vishwas, Kejriwal had on June 15 attended an iftar party organised by Khan. Differences within AAP had come to the fore when Vishwas refused to toe the party’s official line that “manipulation” of electronic voting machines was the prime reason behind its recent string of electoral defeats. Khan had dubbed Vishwas an “RSS-BJP agent” and had accused him of “plotting a coup in the AAP”, following which the poet-turned-politician had threatened to quit the party if no action was taken against Khan. As things threatened to spiral out of control, the party’s Political Affairs Committee suspended Khan. Despite his suspension, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had met Khan at his residence.

During his Okhla visit today, Kejriwal also met the family members of M M Khan, the estate officer of the NDMC who was killed last year. Amantullah Khan said the chief minister met the officer’s three daughters and his wife at their residence. Sisodia also met them separately. Kejriwal had in July last year announced a compensation of Rs one crore for Khan’s family. The estate officer was shot dead in May. An hotelier was arrested in connection with the killing.