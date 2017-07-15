Kejriwal releases Rs 30,000 subsidy each for 6,000 e-rickshaw owners

The Chief Minister handed over intimation letters regarding release of subsidy to 26 e-Rickshaw owners including two women. (PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday released the subsidy of Rs 30,000 each to 6,000 e-rickshaw owners registered with the government. Addressing the event at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, he said that pollution was among the biggest problems faced by the residents of Delhi and e-rickshaws provide a solution to air pollution and last mile connectivity. The Chief Minister handed over intimation letters regarding the release of subsidy to 26 e-Rickshaw owners including two women.

On Saturday, about 6,000 e-rickshaw owners, whose particulars have been verified by Transport Department, were granted the subsidy of around Rs 15 crores. It was announced in the programme that subsidy amount is being directly transferred in their bank accounts.

The Delhi government had earlier announced a subsidy of Rs 15,000 in 2015 to owners of newly-purchased battery-operated e-rickshaws authorised and registered by the Transport Department. This subsidy amount was later enhanced to Rs 30,000 for the e-rickshaws purchased with effect from April 1, 2016.

As per the Scheme, an individual can claim subsidy only on one e-rickshaw. No subsidy is permitted on subsequent purchase by the same individual. The subsidy is given by Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) from the Air Ambience Fund.

Kejriwal also announced that all those e-rickshaw owners who submit necessary documents i.e. permanent driving license, bank account details and canceled cheque by July 22 with the respective MLOs will see their subsidy being credited in their bank account by July 31.

“Those who cannot approach MLOs till July 22, may submit the requisite documents with their area MLAs as well,” he said.