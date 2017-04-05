Kejriwal-Jethmalani bill row: From AAP to BJP, here’s how the general opinion is weighing in on Delhi CM

BJP also hit out at the AAP government has said that people should not pay for the Delhi CM’s ‘sins’.

Following a high blown case regarding the Arvind Kejriwal-Ram Jethmalani bill, BJP has gone all out against the AAP government. The BJP leaders have reiterated the same advice to the Delhi CM, that is to stop misusing public funds and use public position. He has been suggested to fight his legal cases in private capacity. Meanwhile, AAP leaders have brought out another angle in the row, where they have said that the whole controversy around Kejriwal’s legal fee payment in the defamation case has been raked up to diver attention from the alleged EVM tampering issue.

While Delhi deputy CM has asked, “This case has been going on for over a year now. Why is this issue being raised now?” He also defended the state government’s proposal to clear the Rs 3.8 crore payment by saying that the inquiry was on DDCA’s corruption and there is no need for Kejriwal to pay the bills personally.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shazia Ilmi, on the issue, had said that Kejriwal had been caught for stealing public money for personal profits which are a clear case of public fund and position misuse. On the bill row, the former TV journalist said that the fight was between Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and the Delhi CM, so the government should not pay for it.

Sisodia had tweeted that the bill will have to be paid by the government as it is not a personal case. The deputy CM had forwarded the legal bills to LG Anil Baijal for clearance, who in turn has sought for opinions of experts to find out whether the Delhi government should pay for it. Meanwhile, Ram Jethmalani, one of India’s most famous and costliest lawyers has said that if Kejriwal is not able to pay his fees, he would treat him as one of his poor clients and his representation will be free. The case is regarding the allegations made by Kejriwal against Arun Jaitley where the former accused the latter of corruption when he was the DDCA President. Jaitley, in turn had filed a civil and criminal defamation suit against Kejriwal and some AAP leaders last year. Jaitley had also sought Rs 10 crore in damages. Also, Jethmalani said that the issue has been instigated by Jaitley who is afraid of cross-examination.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said at a press conference, “The BJP demands Kejriwal to answer, under which politics of purity he tried to pay the fee out of the public fund to the lawyer in his private case. The Kejriwal government spent Rs 97 crore for the expansion of AAP. We will not allow anyone to loot the money of poor people and taxpayers in Delhi.”

BJP also hit out at the AAP government has said that people should not pay for the Delhi CM’s ‘sins’. Union Minister Prakash Javadkar said, “This is a dacoity and loot of their money and is completely unacceptable.”

Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said that no other chief minister had ever burdened the state exchequer to save or promote themselves. He said, “Whatever he had said about Jaitley ji was his own statement. So, why should the people of Delhi pay? Did the people of Delhi asked him to fight the case. Then why should people of Delhi pay now?”

Vijendra Gupta, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly said that the state government is only hell-bent upon saving Kejriwal with the public money. He said that Sisodia has given strict orders to pay Jethmalani the Rs 3.86 crore fee, not only to save Arvind Kejriwal, but also other AAP leaders like Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadda. He asked, “This raises few questions: is this a case of misuse of official position? Is this a case of splurging of public funds?”

Kejriwal had said that the had made remarks against Jaitley was made in public interest. “The defamation case against me was filed after I made remarks on Arun Jaitley, I had made those remarks in public interest, why should I pay?” Kejriwal said. “In Delhi, there was massive corruption in cricket. You must have heard of DDCA. It was heavily corrupt. Youngsters used to come to me and complain that money is sought for selection.”

Meanwhile, AAP leader Ashish Khetan said that BJP in a way is using a strategy to bleed AAP to death by keeping the party embroiled in court cases. In TV interviews he said that Delhi government is the only one who is working for the common man. He added that cases have been registered against Kejriwal because he has been fighting corruption. He also reminded PM Narendra Modi that the ED probe against Anil Ambani’s companies have been languishing.

Khetan, in a series of tweets, said:

1. “Jaitley has filed the case not against Kejriwal the individual. The case is against the idea he embodies, it’s against the people he represents.”

2. “@narendramodi Ji, your FM has made his money defending big ppl involved in big scams. @ArvindKejriwal all his life has defended the poor.”

3. “Dear @narendramodi Sir, @ArvindKejriwal & @AamAadmiParty are penniless. Your FM is a rich man, he can afford expensive advocates. We can’t”

4. “What is most important that large retainership fee was paid to @arunjaitley at a time when Anil Ambani & his companies were mired in 2G scam.”

5. “I will wait for your reply @narendramodi Sir & @arunjaitley. Though I know your response would be a new CBI/ ACB case against some AAP member.”

6. “Doesn’t propriety demand that @arunjaitley shd recuse himself from all matters related to Anil Ambani & his companies?”

Meanwhile, BJP Delhi‏’s verified account (@BJP4Delhi) tweeted: “Apt in the current scenario!! People of Delhi are being forced to pay for Arvind Kejriwal’s misdeed.”

Priti Gandhi, the national executive member of BJP Mahila Morcha raised a good question: “The bigger question is, who pays the ₹10 crores defamation money if @arvindkejriwal loses the case to @arunjaitley ji?”

Monika Arora, an advocate practicing in the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India and High Court of Delhi tweeted: “Kejriwal is not poor in money but poor in morals,ethics,honesty 2 waste people’s money 2 fight personal cases….Kejriwal defames people. But wants you & me to foot his bill of lawyers.Why? He should pay for his sins & not Delhites.”

Priyanka Chaturvedi‏ (National spokesperson Congress) tweeted: “It isn’t about lawyer fees, but about Kejriwal misusing his position&cheating taxpayers of their money to defend himself. Honest governance?”

(with agency inputs)