‘KCR neglecting jobless youth, but giving political jobs to relatives’: Telangana Congress

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy today took strong exception to Telangana Chief Minister and TRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to nominate his nephew J Santosh Kumar as the TRS candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections. Reddy, in a release, accused Rao, (popularly called KCR) of giving ‘political jobs’ to his relatives while completely ‘neglecting’ jobless youth in the state. KCR today announced the names of the party’s general secretary J Santosh Kumar, B Lingaiah Yadav and B Prakash as party candidates for the coming Rajya Sabha elections from the state, at a meeting of the TRS legislature party here. Interacting with Congress workers on Facebook, Reddy said Santosh Kumar is the fourth member of the KCR family who has been elevated to top position. “KCR’s son K T Rama Rao and nephew T Harish Rao are the ministers (in Telangana government) while his daughter K Kavitha is the Nizamabad MP. Now Santosh Kumar is being made a member of Rajya Sabha.” Reddy alleged that KCR was totally focussed on his family while Congress has made a Scheduled Tribe candidate Balram Naik as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections. Reddy said Telangana became a reality due to the struggle of the youth and students. He said that Rao, while addressing the first session of the Telangana Assembly,had himself admitted that there are 1.07 lakh vacancies in government, which he promised to fill. However, the government had not even filled 7,000 vacancies, he alleged. On Rao’s proposal to create a non-Congress and non-BJP front, Reddy claimed that instead of answering people’s queries on ‘lack’ of performance in the last four years, KCR was talking of a ‘Third Front’ to divert attention from his ‘failures.’ Reddy also described the party’s first phase of ‘Praja Chaitanya Bus Yatra’ in Telangana as highly successful and said 17 Assembly segments were covered from February 26 to March 8.