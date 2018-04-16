Surat rape case: Furious Anand Mahindra volunteers to be ‘executioner’ of rapists and murderers

Amid the furore in the country over the brutal rape cases in Kathua and Unnao recently, industrialist Anand Mahindra took to Twitter and expressed his angst against the torture and injustice being meted out to women.

Amid the furore in the country over the brutal rape cases in Kathua and Unnao recently, industrialist Anand Mahindra took to Twitter and expressed his angst against the torture and injustice being meted out to women. The Chairman of Mahindra Group took a strong stance over the incidents and “volunteered” to execute rapists and murderers of young girls in the country. “The job of executioner is not an aspirational job. But for the execution of brutal rapists & murderers of young girls, I would volunteer unhesitatingly. I work hard to stay calm, but my blood boils over to see this happen in our country,” tweeted Anand Mahindra. He vented his ire on the Surat incident in which a nine-year-old girl’s body was found with over 80 injuries, including some on her private parts. Mahindra’s tweet has found support from the fellow Twitterati who want to fill the post for the same.

The job of executioner is not an aspirational job. But for the execution of brutal rapists & murderers of young girls I would volunteer unhesitatingly. I work hard to stay calm, but my blood boils over to see this happen in our country.. http://t.co/1VXD5QfYKA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 15, 2018

It is alleged that the Surat girl was held captive, tortured and raped over a period of time. The body of the girl, believed be in the age group of 9-11 years, was spotted lying in bushes in a cricket ground in the Bhestan locality of Surat district on April 6 by some passersby, who informed police. The police is yet to identify the girl and has circulated her pictures on print as well as social media. Police have announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for anyone coming forward to give information about the girl. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has been roped in the investigation.

The Surat incident comes in the wake of a horrific murder case in which an eight-year-old girl was brutally raped and murdered in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kathua. The eight-year-old girl belonged to Bakarwal community. The crime had taken place in the Kathua district in January. After being missing for a week, her body was found on January 17 in the jungle.

In another incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is an accused in the alleged gangrape of a Dalit girl. There are also charges that the MLA later forced the victim’s father to withdraw the case. Reports have claimed that when the victim’s father refused to comply, he was picked up by the police. Later, Sengar’s brother and his aides allegedly thrashed him brutally in police custody. He succumbed to his injuries later.