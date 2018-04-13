Kathua rape: Amid signs of rocky BJP-PDP ties, Rajnath Singh says ‘alliance intact, all well’

Rajnath Singh says no threat to PDP-BJP alliance in J&K

The Kathua rape and murder case involving a minor girl has put the PDP-BJP alliance in Jammu and Kashmir on the edge. However, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh says that all is well and the alliance will complete its prescribed tenure. In an interview with Hindi news channel Aaj Tak, Singh said that there is no threat to the PDP-BJP alliance government in the border state.

When pointed out that the PDP had toed a different line on various issues including surgical strikes and ties with Pakistan, he said that PDP and BJP are two different political parties and hence there may be difference in opinion. “But on issues that are linked to the country and people, we are on the same platform.”

“I don’t have any knowledge that PDP may break alliance with the BJP,” he replied to a question. “There is no threat to the alliance,” he added.

He was very quick to add that the Kathua incident should be taken very seriously and normalcy should be restored in the region at the earliest. Further, he said that the government is committed to the safety of women and that he has spoken to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to discuss the case. Singh noted that he has also raised the issue with BJP’s national president Amit Shah and party’s J&K unit in-charge Ram Madhav. He said that Ram Madhav may visit Jammu to take first-hand stock of the situation.

“I have spoken to Mehboobaji and my party workers… we should take steps towards delivering justice (to the victim) and restore normalcy. I have also spoken to my party’s national president and party’s in-charge. He is in touch with people there,” he said.

Government is committed to women safety, says @rajnathsingh on the Kathua and Unnao gangrapes in an interview

The barbaric rape and murder of a minor girl in Kathua has taken the nation by storm. It took communal turn when a group of lawyers under the banner Hindu Ekta Manch protested against the arrest of eight accused. Two BJP ministers in the Mufti government were also seen protesting with the crowd, forcing the ruling alliance on the backfoot and opposition demanding their sacking.