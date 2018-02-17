Kathua murder case: BJP, Congress back accused; CM Mehbooba Mufti says use of Tricolour in support is desecration

The leaders of BJP, who are the partner in the ruling coalition in the state, participated in demonstrations under the banner of Hindu Ekta Manch. The protest also saw the participation of the leaders from Opposition, Congress.

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed clashes after a juvenile and two policemen were arrested in connection with the sexual assault and murder of an eight-year-old girl in the state. A rally was reportedly organised by a right-wing group using the Tricolour, demanding the release of the accused in the rape-and-murder case of an 8-year-old Muslim Bakerwal girl in Kathua district. The incident had taken place last month in January. As per a report by The Indian Express, the leaders of BJP, who are the partner in the ruling coalition in the state, participated in demonstrations under the banner of Hindu Ekta Manch. The demonstration was to demand the release of the accused and a CBI probe. The protestors demanded the release of Special Police Officer Deepak Khajuria, who was arrested last week in connection with the case, reported PTI. The protest also saw the participation of the leaders from Opposition, Congress. The Manch was headed by state BJP secretary Vijay Sharma.

Expressing her dismay over the incident, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter and said, “Appalled by the marches & protests in defense of the recently apprehended rapist in Kathua. Also horrified by their use of our national flag in these demonstrations, this is nothing short of desecration.” The accused was under arrest and the law would follow its course, the chief minister added.

What exactly happened?

• In October last year, the girl came from Kargil with her parents and two elder siblings to stay in the forests of Kathua at their pucca house.

• On January 10, she took over a dozen mules to graze in the jungle. The girl had reportedly gone out looking for some mules that strayed away but didn’t return.

• Her father approached Hiranagar Police Station. According to him, SHO Suresh Gautam asked them to come after two days and filed an FIR only on January 12.

• Gautam has been suspended following protests by Bakerwals.

• On January 17, the girl’s family was informed by Jagdish Lal, who knew them, that he has found her body in the forest.

• Once the body was recovered, sniffer dogs led police to two cattlesheds, one which belonged to Lal and another belonging to a former local patwari.

• Lal’s son, his domestic help and the former patwari’s 15-year-old nephew were taken into police custody.

• Later, Lal’s son and help were let off, the 15-year-old was arrested and sent to a juvenile home.

• Police said that the boy has confessed to taking the girl to his uncle’s cattleshed and strangulating her when she resisted rape.

• However, the former patwari has denied the abduction charge against his nephew.