Kathua case: Various organisations in Jammu and Kashmir appeal people not to fall prey to communal politics

The meeting held yesterday had participants from over two dozen organisations and was led by former IPS officer and former vice-chancellor of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Masood Choudhary. (YouTube)

A group of people from different organisations here appealed people to maintain communal harmony in the region, and stand against the communal politics being played over the rape and murder of a minor girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district. The meeting held yesterday had participants from over two dozen organisations and was led by former IPS officer and former vice-chancellor of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Masood Choudhary. “In the backdrop of heinous crime of rape and murder of a minor girl in Kathua district in January, the Gurjardesh Charitable Trust appreciates unanimous concern of whole country in seeking justice for the victim and underlines the need to maintain peace and communal harmony,” a spokesman of the trust said.

According to the spokesperson, the meeting was attended by people from different castes, communities and religions to send out the message that there is no space for “communal politics” in the region. Hailing Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for taking “bold stand” on the issue, the participants in the meeting said there is no need for the CBI’s investigation into the issue. “Mehbooba has taken a principal stand against her own ministers, questioning their presence in the pro-rapist rally.

“There is no need for CBI probe, especially when the family of the victim is satisfied with the probe,” the spokesman said quoting Choudhary, the patron of the trust. Recalling the words of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee where he talked about following ‘Raj Dharma’ (the ruler’s duty), Choudhary, according to the spokesperson, said Mehbooba did exactly the same with this issue.

Importantly, the state’s chief minister with regard to Kathua rape has assured the people that the investigations into the case are on fast track, adding that “law will not be obstructed by the irresponsible actions”. Also, the two BJP ministers had resigned following accusations of attending a rally in support of the culprits in the Kathua gangrape and murder case.

“Now the minorities in Kathua and Samba are feeling secure that the government is with them,” Masood said in his statement, adding that such steps instill a sense of security among the minorities as they feel police, administration and government is standing behind them.

Chairman of the Trust Hameed Choudhary, also present at the event, invited people at the Gurjar Centre to hold more such discussions and help removing the prevailing gaps in the society.