Kathua case: BJP’s Ram Madhav says ‘ministers participated in rally to pacify crowd’

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav

BJP general secretary and in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Ram Madhav on Saturday defended BJP ministers who participated in a protest in solidarity with the suspects of brutal Kathua rape and murder case involving a minor girl. Madhav said that the ministers participated in the rally to pacify the crowd, adding that the BJP will forward their resignations to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for further action.

Madhav said that a huge crowd gathered in Kathua and the ministers went there to pacify them. “A misunderstanding took place,” he said, adding that their intention was not to hamper the investigation.

Two BJP ministers — Choudhary Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga had submitted their resignations to state BJP chief Sat Sharma on Friday evening after they attracted widespread anger and criticism for attending a meeting of the Hindu Ekta Manch in Hiranagar area of Kathua district and reportedly demanding the release of arrested persons who are accused of raping and murdering an eight-year-old girl from the Bakerwal community.

“Allegations on them being pro-rapists aren’t true,” Madhav, who chaired a meeting of the BJP legislature party in Jammu today, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Madhav also denied that the two ministers were asked to resign by the BJP high command following pressure from the PDP. Further, he said that that there was no threat to the ruling PDP-BJP coalition in the border state.

Meanwhile, CM Mehbooba Mufti today arrived in Srinagar to meet party MLAs and senior ministers to discuss the future course of action on the Kathua rape and murder case. News agency IANS reported that the CM is likely to request the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to constitute a fast track trial court to deliver a sentence in the case.