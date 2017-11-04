Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik calls ED notice ‘scare tactics’

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik on Saturday reacted to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice issued to him and said it was intended to “frighten the freedom fighters in Kashmir”.(Image: IE)

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik on Saturday reacted to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice issued to him and said it was intended to “frighten the freedom fighters in Kashmir”. Addressing a media conference here, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief said: “These threatening notices will not weaken our resolve or our fight. “I am ready to enter a death cell. Our role model is Shaheed Maqbool Bhat. None can take the love of freedom from our hearts. The Indian media is playing PR of the Indian Army and anchors should wear uniforms in studios.” The central probe agency on Friday issued show-cause notices to Malik and two others in a 2001 forex violation case.

“I came to know about the ED notice through media and have not received the notice till now,” Malik said. “The case is 16 years old and pertains to an era when the Hurriyat was united. I used to represent the Hurriyat across the world and India. It was a time when Hurriyat had announced a parallel Election Commission to hold an election. “The announcement had rattled the government then and we were sure of repercussions.” He said the notice under Foreign Exchange Management Act (Fema) pertains to a case still going on in a Jammu court in which he had been granted bail. “Why a new trial when one is still going on?”

Speaking about the appointment of Dineshwar Sharma as government’s interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir, Malik said: “Government has appointed an interlocutor, but the intentions of the government are not clear. “What does the Government of India want? They are resorting to terrorising the people and separatists to submission,” he said. He said when the PDP was out of power they used to go to weep at every funeral of a militant. After they got back power, you have seen how pellet guns have been used.

“Yesterday (Chief Minister) Mehbooba Mufti said that now that Interlocutor has come NIA (National Investigation Agency) should take a back seat. “I have one old mud house and if anyone can prove that I have anything else I will leave active politics,” Malik added.