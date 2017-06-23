Kashmiri separatist leader Mirwaiz was inside Jamia Masjid when Ayub Pandith was stripped naked, stoned to death by mob?

He was posted at the access control of the mosque to prevent miscreants from vitiating the atmosphere.

Kashmiri separatist leader and Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is again in news. Earlier, he was in the news because he cheered for the Pakistani team when India lost in Champions Trophy final. Now, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is under scanner for his alleged role in lynching a police officer outside Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of Srinagar in the wee hours on Friday. According to The Hindu, Kashmiri separatist leader Mirwaiz was inside the mosque during the Shab-e-Qadr, night-long prayers held during Ramzan.

In a shocking and extremely condemnable incident, Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammed Ayub Pandith was stripped naked and stoned to death by a mob when he was coming out of the mosque after checking access control. Two persons were arrested in connection with the lynching incident. “Two people have been arrested, third person is identified. They will have to face the law,” said Shesh Paul Vaid, Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir on lynching of Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammed Ayub Pandith. He said the DSP was posted at the access control of the mosque to prevent miscreants from vitiating the atmosphere so that people can offer prayers in peace.

According to CNN-News18, DGP Vaid has said that Mirwaiz’s role in the lynching incident will be probed. However, Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz has condemned the lynching. “Deeply disturbed and condemn the brutal act at Nowhatta,” Mirwaiz said in a tweet. The Hurriyat chairman also said mob violence was neither part of Kashmiri values nor Islamic teachings.

“Mob violence & public lynching is outside the parameters of our values and religion. We cannot allow state brutality to snatch our humanity and values,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, PTI reported that Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said, “What can be more shameful than this (lynching of officer). I want to say that J-K police is one of the best police forces in the country, they are brave but they are showing maximum restraint (while dealing with law and order situation) because they feel that they are dealing with their own people in J-K.”