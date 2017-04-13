Kashmir: Virender Sehwag slams stone pelters assault of CRPF jawan, says ‘this rot has to stop’

Virender Sehwag slammed the stone pelters who assaulted the CRPF jawan. (Source: PTI)

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has slammed the stone-pelters who were caught on camera hitting a CRPF jawan. The video went viral a couple of days ago in which the stone pelters could be seen attacking the CRPF jawans in Srinagar after the by-elections in the Kashmir valley on Sunday. Virender Sehwag who is usually very vocal and active on social media took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to express his anger over the incident.

He shared the video with a caption saying this is unacceptable and needs to stop. “This is Unacceptable! Cant do this to our CRPF jawaans. This rot has to stop. Badtameezi ki hadd hai,” he said. Sehwag was not the only Indian cricketer to notice the incident and express his anger over it. Earlier in the day, his former opening partner, Gautam Gambhir looked furious with the image and said, “For every slap on my army’s Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives. Whoever wants Azadi LEAVE NOW! Kashmir is ours. #kashmirbelongs2us.”

Watch the incident here:

This is Unacceptable ! Cant do this to our CRPF jawaans .This rot has to stop. Badtameezi ki hadd hai. pic.twitter.com/rZbqGbXk6O — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 13, 2017



In another tweet, Gautam Gambhir expressed his anger by saying anti-Indians have forgotten what the Indian flag stands for. “Anti-Indians hav forgotten dat our flag also stands 4: saffron – fire of our anger, white – shroud for jihadis, green – hatred 4 terror,” Gambhir wrote in another tweet. Both the players are currently busy with the Indian Premier League.

Gautam Gambhir is the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders’ side in the ongoing season of the IPl while Virender Sehwag is part of the Kings XI Punjab team management. Both these sides will take on each other in an important game on Thursday evening. While Kings XI Punjab has got off to a flying start under the leadership of a new captain Glenn Maxwell, KKR has had a mixed start to their season. Gautam Gambhir’s side began their season with a thumping win over the Gujarat Lions team but was outplayed by the Mumbai Indians in their next game.