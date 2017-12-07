Kashmir talks: Hurriyat leader Abdul Ghani Bhat meets Dineshwar Sharma, says dialogue is only way

According to Bhat, dialogue is the only civilised way to address problems between nations or people.

Abdul Ghani Bhat, leader of the Muslim Conference met Dineshwar Sharma, the Centre’s Special Representative on Jammu Kashmir breaking all ranks with the All Parties Hurriyat Conference of which he is an executive committee member. According to Bhat, dialogue is the only civilised way to address problems between nations or people. “Dialogue is the only effective and civilised way of addressing issues bedevilling relations between nations or peoples,” he said. ahead of Dineshwar Sharma’s first visit to Valley in November, Hurriyat’s Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Omar Farooq and Yasin Malik had issued a statement against any engagement with J&K’s special representative.

The JRL statement issued read, ” …For any Kashmiri to be part of this futile exercise will only undermine our internationally acknowledged legitimate and just struggle, nourished by the blood of our martyrs and great sacrifices and hardships rendered daily by the masses.” Bhat met Sharma at his Srinagar residence on November 27 during latter’s second visit to the valley. Though there were reports of the presence of another separatist leader in the room but the news couldn’t be confirmed. Bhat days after his meeting with Sharma said, “bound to be a difference of opinion” in any group of individuals “with heads on their shoulders but (differences) should not be misconstrued as confrontation, much less as a different path. We follow the same path, occasionally collectively, occasionally individually”.’

Bhat also recalls the time when Mirwaiz Omar Farooq when he had said that who the hell is Geelani. But now the equations have changed. “(Mirwaiz Omar Farooq) said a few years back, who the hell is Geelani. He is on record. But now he recognizes him as his head in JRL. We break to make ourselves. It does not matter,” he said. Declining to elaborate on his meeting with Sharma, the one- time teacher of Persian said he would release a formal statement on that “in due course”. He said seeking a negotiated settlement on the dispute of J&K was one of the ways laid down in the APHC’s constitution.