Kashmir situation not completely under control: Hansraj Ahir

“We do accept that the situation in Kashmir is not completely under control.”Minister of State for Home said.

Union Minister Hansraj Ahir on Thursday accepted that the situation in Kashmir is “not completely under control” and assured that the Centre is making all efforts to improve the same. “We do accept that the situation in Kashmir is not completely under control. We will continue to do our job,” the Minister of State for Home told the media here.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh were taking the issue very seriously.

“We are serious. The Home Minister will soon hold a meeting on the matter. The Prime Minister has discussed the issue. The situation in Kashmir will not always remain like as it’s today. It will improve. This is our job and the people have elected us for this. We will overcome (the difficulties). This is our sole aim,” Ahir said.

You may also like to watch:

Ahir’s remarks came a day after Prime Minister Modi discussed the situation in the state with Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu and Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.