Kashmir separatist leader Shabir Shah terror financing case: Delhi court issues non-bailable arrest warrant

The case registered by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Shabir Shah. (Source: IE)

The Delhi court has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah in connection with an over a decade-old case of money laundering registered against him for alleged terror financing. In last few years, the central probe agency has issued several summonses to Shah in pursuance of the August 2005 case wherein the Delhi Police’s Special Cell had arrested Mohammed Aslam Wani, a 35-year-old alleged hawala dealer, who had claimed that he had passed on Rs 2.25 crore to Shah. It asked Shah to depose before it and join the investigation. The last summon was sent on June 3, this year wherein the agency had asked Shah to depose before the investigating officer (IO) of the case. Earlier before this, a similar summon was issued to him on May 25. But every time he failed to keep the date. After being told about it by the ED that Shah was repeatedly evading the summonses, additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma issued the arrest warrant on Sunday, according to a report of the news agency PTI.

The case registered by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Shah and Wani after the latter was arrested allegedly with Rs 63 lakh, that was reportedly received through ‘hawala’ channels from the Middle East, on August 26, 2005. Wani, who hailed from Srinagar, also had a large cache of ammunition at the time of his arrest, said the report. During investigation after the arrest, he had confessed in front of police that Rs 50 lakh was to be delivered to Shah, while Rs 10 lakh to Jaish-e-Mohammad area commander in Srinagar, Abu Baqarthat. Rest of the amount of money was his commission. In further questioning, he had also claimed to deliver around Rs 2.25 crore to Shah and his kin in multiple instalments over the past year.

However, Shah had called the ED case against him was “politically motivated”, as per a PTI report.