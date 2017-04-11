Kashmir problem caused by India, not Pakistan: Congress leader Saifuddin Soz

Soz said that Delhi govt unilaterally eroded that Article 370 and created the problem. (PTI)

Senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz on Tuesday spoke to reporters and maintained his stand that the current problem in Kashmir was created by India and not Pakistan. Addressing the media, Soz said that the autonomy had been enshrined in the constitution of India. He added that the conditional accession to India had been expanded by adding subjects. SK Abdullah led the delegation and talked to Nehru. Between Nehru and Abdullah, was the agreement, that gave comprehensive autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir. Delhi govt unilaterally eroded that Article 370 and created the problem,”, he said.

Tensions have always been high between Indian and Pakistan in matters of Kashmir, like it has been in the valley itself. Although, the situation became worse after the encounter of militant Burhan Wani. Clashes between stone pelters and security forces have become a daily feature in the valley. While the use of pellet gun by security forces in the region had led to hundreds of casualties and many others being disfigured, protesters interrupting army operations against militants has led to many casualties on the Indian Army’s side, which have often been fatal. Earlier yesterday, a video of a man kicking a CRPF jawan, while the soldier just kept walking without reacting to the incident.

Such incidents of violence have happened despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing to the youth of the valley to refrain from using violence. During the inauguration of the Chennai-Nashri tunnel, the PM had said that he wanted to talk to the youngsters of Kashmir. He had added, “On the one hand, we have some youngsters who pelt stones, on the other hand, we have the youngsters from the same society who are building tunnels,”