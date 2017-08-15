Kashmir problem can be solved by abrogating Article 370: Anupam Kher

Article 370 grants special status to Jammu & Kashmir while Article 35 A empowers the state legislature to define permanent citizens in the state. (Source: PTI)

Actor Anupam Kher today said the Kashmir problem can be solved by scrapping Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. “I know quite a lot about Article 370. I think that Kashmir problem can be solved by removing article 370 of the Constitution”, Kher, who has come to address the India-Asean Youth Summit here, told reporters. However, the actor said he would not comment on Article 35 (A) of the Indian Constitution as he is not having much knowledge about it.

Article 370 grants special status to Jammu & Kashmir while Article 35 A empowers the state legislature to define permanent citizens in the state (J&K). Kher said after the abrogation of Article 370, people from different parts of India can buy properties and built infrastructure in Kashmir. Every citizen of the country should have the right to buy land in Kashmir, he added.

The actor said if the people from different parts of the country have the right to buy properties and build hospital and industries and others thing in Kashmir, development will automatically usher in the state. Kher said it was unfortunate that the whole country was buzzing with developmental activities and scaling newer heights but Kashmiris are not marching ahead due to a “handful of people”.