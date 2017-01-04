Kashmir: Police arrests LeT terrorist in Handwara; massive cache of arms, ammunition recovered

Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, Ashiq Ahmed was apprehended by police and 21 Rashtriya Rifles, near Fruit Mandi crossing in Handwara on Wednesday. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir: Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, Ashiq Ahmed was apprehended by police and 21 Rashtriya Rifles, near Fruit Mandi crossing in Handwara on Wednesday. As per the reports by ANI, a huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered. Ashiq Ahmed was caught alive by the police and will be interrogated later.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

Terror attacks in Kashmir have taken a big toll over the recent months. On Sunday, a policeman had lost his life in Handwara. Locals were seen mourning over the death of the slain soldier. The policeman was killed when militants attacked a police party near Chowgal area of Handwara in Kupwara district.