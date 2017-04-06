Kashmir: Parapet walls around Dal Lake to be restored

Site Engineer, Nayeem Ahmad, stated that the damaged walls need to be repaired soon as the tourists feel unsafe to walk beside the lake. (Reuters)

Municipal authorities on Thursday beefed up the restoration work of the parapet walls surrounding the scenic Dal Lake that were damaged after Jammu and Kashmir suffered the worst flood in decades. Site Engineer, Nayeem Ahmad, stated that the damaged walls need to be repaired soon as the tourists feel unsafe to walk beside the lake.

“The tourism industry has again picked up after the disaster as tourists from across the world have started visiting the valley. The damaged parapet walls of the Dal Lake are making it difficult for tourists to enjoy the beauty as the walls made for sitting purpose can break anytime. The Dal Lake, often referred to as ‘Srinagar jewel’, is visited by millions of tourists every year and it brings in huge profits for the boats rowers, famed houseboats and hotels around the lake. Kashmir is considered as one of the best tourism destinations in the country with the hospitality of the valley well-known that adds to the popularity of the tourism sector,” Ahmad said.

Dal Lake is one of the precious heritages of Kashmir valley and attracts lakhs of tourist from across the world. By evening, tourists are seen sitting on the parapet walls, enjoying the scenic beauty.