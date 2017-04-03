Kashmir: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch; India retaliates

Pakistan today violated ceasefire in Digwar sector of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir.(Representative image by Reuters)

Pakistan today violated ceasefire in Digwar sector of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir. Indian security forces have retaliated. “Today Pakistan Army carried out unprovoked ceasefire violation in Poonch and BG sector. Befitting reply is being given,” Defence PRO M Mehta said. This comes after India had summoned the Deputy High Commissioner of Pakistan and conveyed its strong protest and “grave concern” over continued ceasefire violations by the Pakistan side at the LoC and international border in Jammu and Kashmir. Syed Haider Shah was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs and also conveyed India’s strong protest at the fatal casualty of an Indian soldier in unprovoked firing by Pakistan forces on March 9. Again on March 13, Pakistani troops had resorted to mortar shelling and firing by automatic weapons along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, which prompted the army to retaliate.

The Ministry said the Pakistani Deputy High Commissioner was also conveyed India’s expectation that Pakistan will not take any step detrimental to peace along the LoC and IB and to the security of India. “He was conveyed the Government’s grave concern and strong protest at the continuing incidents of ceasefire violations by the Pakistan side at the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB). “The Government registered its strong protest at the fatal casualty of an Indian soldier in unprovoked firing by Pakistan forces on March 9,” the Ministry had said. The army jawan was killed on Thursday when Pakistani troops violated ceasefire in Poonch sector in Jammu region.

Following ceasefire violations by Pakistan troops, Union Minister Jitendra Singh had said the people should trust the Modi government that it will give a “befitting” response to such acts. “The concerned agencies will take into cognisance the chain of events that has taken place and you should trust the Modi government to give a befitting response”, Singh told reporters here replying to questions about ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces.

“Indian government and security agencies are capable of meeting any kind of challenge and you will see the results in days to come”, Singh, a Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), said.

The minister chose not answer questions about handing over of two boys from PoK to Pakistani authorities after the NIA dropped charges of conspiracy in the Uri terror strike. “I am not able to reply to such sensitive issues which has security ramifications and concerned agencies has to deal with this,” Singh said. Under detention for nearly six months, the two boys were handed over to Pakistani authorities after the probe agency NIA came to a conclusion that the two had strayed into the Indian side after tiff with their parents due to pressure of studies.

