Kashmir martyr’s daughter Zohra thanks Gautam Gambhir for financial help, says she wants to be doctor

Zohra said, “Thank you Gautam Sir, I and my family are very happy with your gesture.” (ANI)

Zohra, daughter of slain assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police Abdul Rasheed, today thanked Gautam Gambhir for his heart warming gesture to bear her educational expenses. She said, “Thank you Gautam Sir, I and my family are very happy with your gesture.” Her dream is to become a doctor, Zohra told ANI. Gambhir today took to Twitter and expressed his pain saying, “Zohra,I can’t put u 2 sleep wid a lullaby but I’ll help u 2 wake up 2 live ur dreams. Will support ur education 4 lifetime. Zohra,plz don’t let those tears fall as i doubt even Mother Earth can take d weight of ur pain. Salutes to ur martyred dad ASI, Abdul Rashid.” Gambhir also shared, in his tweet, the heart-wrenching photos of Zohra crying at her father’s wreath-laying ceremony in Srinagar.

ASI Abdul Rashid was shot on Aug 28 when militants fired upon him in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said. Rashid, was on duty without a weapon, at Mehandi Kadal in Anantnag when militants fired at and injured him. He received bullet injury in his abdomen and was rushed to district hospital Anantnag, from where he was referred to Army s 92 base hospital at Badamibagh cantonment here for special treatment. However, despite efforts by doctors at the hospital, Rashid succumbed to injuries, the official said, as per PTI.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police had also reached out to Zohra with a message on the Facebook page of the DIG of South Kashmir. “My Dear Zohra, Your tears have shaken many hearts.The sacrifice made by your father will always be remembered. You are too young to understand as to why this happened. People responsible for such violence who attack the lawful symbol of the state and society are indeed insane and enemy of humanity.Your father like all of us represented Jammu Kashmir police force- a hallmark of valour and sacrifice, ” the message reads.