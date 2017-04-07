Kashmir: Jawans rush to rescue pregnant woman in trouble, turn tragedy-in-the-making into a triumph

The jawans in late night hours, when the cold was at its worst, pushed the ambulance carrying the woman. (Twitter)

It was tragedy-in-the-making that turned into a big triumph for jawans out patrolling in snow-hit Kashmir. They were walking on a specific route and came across an ambulance carrying a pregnant woman that was stuck in snow whose engine had shut down. Even after the recent incidents of stone pelting at the jawans that has created tension, they left all grudges behind when it came to serving civilians and did not hesitate at all in rushing to her rescue. The valley is witnessing a double-whammy natural calamity including a flood-like situation, and heavy snowfall that caused avalanches and even landslides. The jawans set about saving the woman and also set an example for all humanity by helping out in bringing a new life on earth. The jawans in late night hours, when the cold was at its worst, pushed the ambulance carrying the woman and then suggested an alternate route to reach the hospital faster. The woman later gave birth to a healthy child in the hospital, reported Hindustan Times.

The husband Abdul Aahad Khan was on his way from Bandipore to a hospital in Srinagar with his wife in an ambulance. At around 1.30 am, the vehicle they were travelling in broke down on the highway after making heavy weather of the treacherous road and getting stuck in the sludge. In a bizarre turn of events, they found the road ahead was blocked due to a landslide. The helpless couple was stuck in the same condition for over two hours when a group of soldiers noticed the beacon light of ambulance and came to ask, if they needed help. Citing the condition, they immediately extended help and began pushing the ambulance through the snow and then successfully managed to get it started. Despite heavy snowfall, the soldiers pushed the ambulance all the way. For this, they asked the driver to take an alternative route to Srinagar.

The couple reached hospital safely and the women gave birth to a boy at Lal Ded hospital. Later, Khan called up the company commander of SK Bala Army camp and thanked for the timely help of soldiers that saved the life of his wife and child.

Meanwhile, three soldiers have lost their life and many received injury after multiple avalanches hit Batalik sector in Ladakh region of the valley. Five soldiers were trapped at an Army post on Thursday following the natural calamity, an Army official had said.