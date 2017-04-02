Kashmir: Hurriyat’s call for strike against PM Narendra Modi’s visit exposes its true face, says activist

Jammu and Kashmir’s Hurriyat leaders called for strike against the visit of Prime Minister on April 2, who will be visiting the Valley to inaugurate the longest highway tunnel, Chenani-Nashri tunnel. (PTI)

As the Hurriyat leaders called for strike against the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kashmiri Activist Sushil Pandit on Sunday said that the incident exposes the true face of the former, which is to oppose India even at the cost of Kashmir. “This is very clearly exposing that Hurriyat is opposed to India even at the cost of Kashmir. This is a clear case of chopping one’s nose to spite one’s face and exposure knocks the credibility out of Hurriyat and everyone in Kashmir must see the true face of Hurriyat on this occasion,” Pandit told ANI. He further said that the Hurriyat just wants to oppose India even at the cost of the future of the Kashmiri youth.

The tunnel on NH-44 which connects Jammu with Srinagar, will reduce travel time between the two cities by up to two hours. It’s expected to achieve a distance-reduction of 31 km, bypassing snow-bound upper reaches. The estimated daily fuel savings are to the tune of Rs. 27 lakh.