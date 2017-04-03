Kashmir: Home Minister Rajnath Singh, top officials in huddle after grenade attack kills 1, injures 15 security personnel

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today will chair a high-level security review meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) over the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today will chair a high-level security review meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) over the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, according to a report. This comes a day after a police constable was killed and 15 other security personnel were injured in a grenade attack by the militants in Nowhatta area of Srinagar yesterday. It has been learned that National Security Officer Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi and intelligence officers will share their thoughts and inputs in the meeting, the report said.

Militants had hurled the grenade on a police party next to Ganjbaksh Park in Nowhatta area at around 7.00 pm when they were withdrawing from there after day long law and order duty, a police official said. He said 16 security personnel were injured in the grenade blast. One of them, police constable Shamin Ahmed, succumbed to injuries later. Two CRPF personnel were also among the injured. The official said miscreants had engaged the cops by pelting stones on them in the same area.

Asserting that “40 years of bloodshed” had not benefitted anyone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday had sent out a message to the misguided youth of Kashmir, asking them to choose tourism over terrorism so that the state could achieve new heights of progress.

He again invoked former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s slogan of ‘Kashmiriyat, Jamhooriyat, Insaniyat (Kashmirism, democracy and humanity)’ and said it will be the “prime motto” in moving ahead “with harmony, with brotherhood, with strong will and determination for the brighter future of the youth” and “no obstacle can stop us”.

Modi, who was on a brief visit here to inaugurate the country’s longest road tunnel between Kashmir and Jammu, used the occasion to tell the stone-pelters of the valley that stones can be used for better purposes — building infrastructure.

Addressing a rally in Udhampur after inaugurating the 9-km-long ‘Chenani-Nashri’ tunnel, he told the Kashmiri youth that if they ignore the “invaluable tradition of sufi culture”, they would “lose the present and put your future into darkness”.

In a veiled manner, the Prime Minister also hit out at the rulers of Pakistan who are eyeing Kashmir, saying “they can’t even take care of themselves”.

