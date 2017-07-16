In Kashmir, cops bust Hizbul Mujahideen recruitment module, say it was luring young boys into terrorism

The module was running in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district under the leadership of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Parvez Wani, a resident of Handwara area in Kupwara district, reported news agency IANS. (Representative Image: Reuters)

In a big success against a militant outfit in Kashmir, the state police has busted a Hizbul Mujahideen recruitment module that was luring young boys into militancy and planning to send them to Pakistan for training in terrorist camps. The module was running in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district under the leadership of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Parvez Wani, a resident of Handwara area in Kupwara district, reported news agency IANS quoting a police officer. The police has arrested three persons of the module and recovered arms, ammunition and Rs 1 lakh in cash from their possession, said the report. The names of the arrested men are Ansarullah Tantaray, a resident of Raipora, Palhalan, Abdul Rashid Bhat, a resident of Minipora, Sopore and Mehrajuddin Kak, a resident of Andargami, Pattan, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Baramulla, Imtiyaz Hussain Mir said to PTI.

According to the SSP, at the time the module was busted, it was planning to send boys from here to Pakistan on valid visa to get them trained in militant camps of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The SSP said in the report that besides recruiting young boys in the module to engage in terror activities, it was also providing all logistic support to other militants of the outfit as well. Even out of the three men arrested, Abdul Rashid Bhat had already visited Pakistan in the month of May this year to obtain training of terrorist activities. Bhat had got the visa from Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi on the recommendation of a separatist organization and on his visit, he had obtained training for undertaking terrorist activities in Khalid bin Waleed camp of Hizbul Mujahideen located in PoK, said the SSP.

You may also like to watch:

After busting the module, the state police has registered a case under section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in Police Station Pattan and started a probe into it, said SSP Mir. The report added that recently Baramulla Police has found around 10 boys who were to be inducted in militant ranks. The police handed them over to their parents, added the report.