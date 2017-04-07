Kashmir Floods: MoS flood control, Syed Farooq Andrabi blames 2016 unrest for dredging failure

The minister said that dredging was necessary on the river harbour so that the mud and slush could be removed. (Express Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir minister of state for flood control said that flood situation in south and central Kashmir was due to the unrest in the state because of which dredging could not be done completely. The minister said that dredging was necessary on the river harbour so that the mud and slush could be removed. “The dredging was aimed to increase the water capacity of river Jhelum and allow the quick discharge of flood water within river without harming areas to its either sides. If the project had been completed on time, the present situation would have been altogether different,” said an official.

Elaborating, he said that in Srinagar, the present capacity of river to hold water is from twenty-eight thousand cusecs to thirty thousand cusecs. The Kolkata-based firm to whom dredging work was allotted has dredged out only around one lakh cubic meters against the target of seven lakh cubic meters till January 2017.

“The dredging out of seven lakh cubic meters material from river in Srinagar was aimed to achieve the target to increase the capacity of Jhelum upto forty-five thousand cusecs. That simply means the completion of project on time would have allowed flood water at present time to discharge quickly,” he said.

An expert of water resources said that “failure of authorities to complete the dredging project on time is proving to be a disaster.”

“Suppose the water level at Ram Munshi Bagh touched the alarm level at 4 O’ Clock. If we had successfully dredged out entire seven lakh cubic meters, the water level would have been down by two to three feet by 4’ O Clock,” he said.

A flood alert was issued for south and central Kashmir on Thursday after the Jhelum and its tributaries crossed the 18-feet mark at Sangam in Anantnag district, the Kashmir Reader reported. Police have set up 24-hour emergency helplines in all districts of the valley and are on high alert.

An official of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department told PTI that the water at the Sangam gauge was 18.40 at noon, 40 notches above the ‘flood alarm’ mark and three feet below the 21-feet mark when floods are officially declared.

According to the Meteorological Department, Srinagar had received 83.9 mm rain and snowfall over the past 24 hours, while Kokernag in south Kashmir had received 69.9 mm of rain during the same period. The continuous rain had forced the arterial Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to be closed to vehicular traffic.

Army has been pressed into service for rescue operations.