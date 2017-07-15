Kashmir Dispute: Play constructive role for resolution of Kashmir issue, says Syed Ali Shah Geelani to India, Pakistan

“I, with a sincere heart, want to convey that we are yearning for peace and seek peaceful resolution to the long- pending (Kashmir) issue,” Geelani said in a statement here. (Image: Reuters)

Kashmir Dispute: Hardline Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani today appealed to India and Pakistan to demonstrate restraint and wisdom and play a constructive role for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue which, he said, poses a threat to world peace. The separatist hawk said people in Jammu and Kashmir “do not like any confrontation and are against war-like situations”. “I, with a sincere heart, want to convey that we are yearning for peace and seek a peaceful resolution to the long- pending (Kashmir) issue,” Geelani said in a statement here. “I appeal to both countries (India and Pakistan) to demonstrate restraint and wisdom and solve the Kashmir issue as per aspirations, wishes, and expectations of people of the state. Kashmir issue poses a threat to world peace and it is proving a big obstacle to peace, prosperity, and development in the region,” he said.

He said India had a great role to play in creating a conducive atmosphere and they needed to shun their “stubborn attitude and accept ground reality” regarding the Kashmir issue. He also welcomed the statement of UN chief Antonio Guterres calling for peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue and said that dialogue was the only option for the peaceful resolution of all issues. “War is neither an option nor a solution to issues,” he said. He hailed the UN secretary general for his interest in the issue and termed it as encouraging.

“I on behalf of people of suppressed Jammu and Kashmir express my gratitude to Guterres for his moral support to our cause,” Geelani said and expressed hope that he would play a “positive and effective role” for its peaceful settlement. He appealed to the UN secretary general to take measures for the resolution of the dispute. Addressing authorities in India and Pakistan, Geelani asked them to shun their “haughty and stubborn attitude” and play a constructive role for its peaceful resolution.

“War and inconsistencies are no options, instead they cause devastation and destruction. Both India and Pakistan are nuclear countries and any flare up can prove extremely detrimental,” he said. He said Kashmir issue has multiplied human tragedies and it was because of this lingering issue that millions of people were facing immense hardship and a state of uncertainty and instability was looming over the whole south Asian region. “Although both countries are bound to seek peaceful settlement of the issue, however, neither agreement is being implemented nor any development is being observed on ground for its resolution,” he said.