Kashmir cannot become Afghanistan or Syria, says Mehbooba Mufti

Slamming those opposed to setting up of transit accommodation for Kashmiri Pandits in the valley, CM Mehbooba Mufti. (PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti attacked those opposing setting up of colonies for Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley, saying that under the prevailing security situation Pandits cannot go back to live in their original villages when even political workers and MLAs and MLCs are seeking a protective set-up. She said these people do not want in their “heart of hearts” for the displaced people to return.

She said that Kashmir cannot become Afghanistan or Syria, and there is a need to create an environment of peace and normalcy in the state and defeat those trying to create wedge between different communities.

“It is our collective responsibility (bring back KPs to the Valley). Today I feel threatened to observe Kashmir. It (KP’s return issue) is being exploited every day in Kashmir. Their aim is something different. Kashmir is a Kashmir and cannot become Afghanistan or Syria”, Mehbooba said.

Hitting out at opposition’s Agenda of Alliance (AoA), she said “when we entered into alliance with Congress and formed the previous government, the then opposition had also called the AoA as a bunch of papers”. “But when we acted on that and situation began to change they could realize the power of AoA”, she said.

She asserted that AoA is the best document, the CM said “We have 28 seats and BJP has 25 seats. Since 1947, such a document has not been framed which has not only been debated and discussed at the state level but as well as at the Parliament level”.

She said that peace should be pre-requisite for development of the state, she said “we need to create an atmosphere in which we have to strengthen peace and maintain law and order. There is pre-requisite to make such an environment”. “We hope that the situation improves and conducive atmosphere is created because whenever the situation turns bad, the state gets affected. Our children mostly students are in most difficult state”, said Mehbooba.

She gave out a clear message to its ally Bharatiya Janata Party that weakening or scrapping the Article 370 which gives the state a special status will be the biggest anti-national act. She said that a conspiracy is being hatched against the state and its culture. She reminded the BJP which is in favour of scrapping Article 370, in the Legislative Assembly that this would not be the answer to resolving the Kashmir issue. “There are some forces within this country who think that by scrapping Article 370, the issue of Kashmir will be resolved and everything will be alright,” she said. She added that “The special status, is in our character because of which we have dismissed the two ideological (narrative of two-nation theory) and also religion, and have shaken hands with India.”

You May Also Like To Watch:

For Omar Abdullah, she says that some people are trying to weaken Article 370 through the judiciary, she said, “If they hurt its soul by raking up Article 370, Section 35-A repeatedly etc, I feel that there will be no big anti-national act anything than this.”

On Omar Abdullah remarks that Mehbooba Mufti is running her government on the doctorine of NSA Ajit Doval, she said “I act on Mufti doctrine. We all act on that doctrine. I don’t believe in Dulat or Doval doctrine. If Dulat sahib or Doval sahib will help us to implement our doctrine, I will salute them”.

She vowed to oppose any move to erode Aticle 370, she said, “There will be no bigger anti-national thing than this because when you weaken this uniqueness of Kashmir through judiciary, then those forces in Kashmir Valley, who want to put an end to the composite culture in Kashmir Valley and want to have people from one community (Muslims) only, with one attire and one way of life, you will only make them successful.”

Once such a situation arises there there will be no common ground for mainstream politicians, the Chief Minister said. She asserted that Jammu and Kashmir and its uniqueness because of a status and a special position, will not get diluted and that would be her endeavour.

She added, “we need to work together to save the composite culture for which Article 370 protects it.” The PDP leader said, “If they hit those roots which is the basis of our composite culture, civilization and Kashmiriyat and brotherhood of Hindu, Muslim and Sikhs, which Gandhi ji also had seen in Kashmir, I feel that there will be no big anti-national act anything than this.”

She added, “These are the same forces, which we have seen here also, who think by destroying the composite culture in Kashmir and make it a one religion-based state (Muslim state), particularly.

“When you ask questions, we become accountable in continuing this document forward”, she said. Referring to a member’s speech, she said “all the political parties in Delhi do not understand that there is a document as on date which has a consensus (on J&K)”. “If they do not act on it, then it will not only be discrimination with our party or this House, but not only in Jammu and Kashmir, but it will be discrimination with entire country because the consequences of not acting on it, will be most unfavourable (na pasandida)”.