Kashmir avalanches: 4 more bodies of army personnel recovered, death toll reaches 14

The army has today recovered four more bodies in Kashmir’s Gurez sector taking the toll of jawans dying in the tragedy to 14. The authorities have also sent out a fresh advisory for the people leaving in nearby areas. Almost two days back, at least ten army personnel were killed and six others were rescued after two avalanches hit an army camp of the 51 RR in Gurez sector in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier there was a report that a BSF post was hit by the avalanche which was clarified by the army later. As per media reports, one army personnel was also missing after snowslide hit the army camp at Sonamarg in Ganderbal district.

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar also expressed his condolences on the tragedy yesterday. In a tweet, the defence minister said, “Heartfelt condolences to families of our Army men who have lost their lives in avalanches in J&K in the past two days”. At least four members of a family were also killed after an Avalanche struck their home in Badoogam village of Gurez sector. According to Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Bashir Ahmed, the warning for Avalanche was already issued but because of bad luck avalanche struck and the family came under the tragedy.

The avalanche buried the house in Gurez sector near the Line of Control in Kashmir. The avalanche had struck in the wee hours and buried the house of Mehraj-ud-Din Lone, a police official revealed. He said the house collapsed under the debris of the avalanche resulting in death of 55-year-old Lone, his wife Azizi (50), 22-year-old son Irfan and daughter Gulshan (19). Lone’s other son, Reyaz Ahmad, was rescued by the authorities and admitted to a hospital, the official said.

