Kashmir: Avalanche hits Indian Army base; 2 personnel missing

As per media reports, one army personnel was also missing after avalanche hit the army camp at Sonamarg in Ganderbal district. (Representation image)

At least two army personnel went missing after an avalanche hit an army camp of the 51 RR in Gurez sector in Jammu and Kashmir today morning. Earlier there was a report that a BSF post was hit by the avalanche which was clarified by the army later.

As per media reports, one army personnel was also missing after snowslide hit the army camp at Sonamarg in Ganderbal district.

At least four members of a family were also killed after an Avalanche struck their home in Badoogam village of Gurez sector. According to Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Bashir Ahmed, the warning for Avalanche was already issued but because of bad luck avalanche struck and the family came under the tragedy.

The avalanche buried the house in Gurez sector near the Line of Control in Kashmir. The avalanche had struck in the wee hours and buried the house of Mehraj-ud-Din Lone, a police official revealed. He said the house collapsed under the debris of the avalanche resulting in death of 55-year-old Lone, his wife Azizi (50), 22-year-old son Irfan and daughter Gulshan (19). Lone’s other son, Reyaz Ahmad, was rescued by the authorities and admitted to a hospital, the official said.

In the meantime, avalanche also struck Ladakh, after which phone lines and internet services were cut off. On Tuesday, authorities in kashmir had issued warning on Avalanche and had asked people to stay away from mountains and foothills. Currently, Kashmir, is going through its harshest winter.

Temperatures fall to sub-zero levels and blanket of thick snow have covered most part of the state.

(With inputs from ANI)