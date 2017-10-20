Kashmir attack: Terrorists lob grenade at house of MLA Mushtaq Ahmad in Tral;. no one injured

PDP MLA Mushtaq Ahmad Shah’s house. (ANI)

Militants today hurled a grenade at the residence of ruling PDP MLA Mushtaq Ahmad Shah in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir but it exploded in the compound without causing any damage, the police said. This was the second attack on a PDP MLA in as many days in Kashmir. Militants had hurled a grenade on the residence of Aijaz Ahmad Mir, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) MLA from Wachi in Shopian district, yesterday. The ultras hurled the grenade on Shah’s residence in Tral this afternoon. The grenade exploded in the compound of the MLA without causing any damage, a police official said.