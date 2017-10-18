Kashmir attack: Militants kill policeman at home in Tral area of Pulwama

In yet another attack in Kashmir, militants have killed a special police officer (SPO) in Tral area of Pulwama district. (ANI)

In yet another attack in Kashmir, militants have killed a special police officer (SPO) in Tral area of Pulwama district, it was revealed by authorities. The SPO killed was named Haleem Gujjar and the terrorists had targetted him at his residence in Gutroo village, which is some 36 kms from Srinagar. The SPO died at the scene of the attack. They managed to flee before the security forces reached the spot. However, a search operation has been launched to find them. According to police, the militants escaped from the scene after carrying out the attack.

Meanwhile, a school teacher was found dead with his throat slit in south Kashmir’s Shopian district today, a week after three militants were killed in a gunbattle with security forces at his house, police said. Officials said the body of Aijaz Ahmad of Wathoo village was found in an open field a few kilometres from his house, according to Hindustan Times.

Earlier in March this year, a 33-year-old Jammu and Kashmir policeman, who was to become a father soon, lost his life in his second attempt to flush out militants holed up in a house in Tral in Jammu and Kashmir after miraculously escaping a volley of fire the first time. Constable Mazoor Ahmed Naik came forward on two occasions after senior officers decided to bring down the house at Reshipora from which the two militants had continued firing on the police, army and CRPF.

Undeterred by blazing fire from assault rifles, the braveheart crawled in the pitch dark and placed charges (explosives used for road construction) around the house, a senior officer recalled. The constable came under heavy fire from an AK rifle as he started retreating towards his position, police said.