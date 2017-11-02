Kashmir Attack: 5 jawans injured after terrorists open fire at CRPF vehicle in Anantnag

Four CRPF jawans were injured today after terrorists opened fire at the vehicle in Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir, according to report. (ANI image)

Five CRPF jawans were injured today after terrorists opened fire at the vehicle in Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir, according to report. Jawans were taken to nearby hospital and a counter-operation has been started to nab the terrorists. Terrorists opened fire on the vehicle of the 96 Battalion CRPF at Lazibal in Anantnag district at 8.30 am, a police official said. The Police Official said three CRPF jawans received bullet injuries while two others were injured after getting hit by broken glass panes of the vehicle. The injured personnel have been admitted to a hospital, he said, adding an operation has been launched to track down the assailants.

On October 3, Security forces had foiled an attempt by the Jaish-e-Mohammed to storm a BSF camp near the high- security Srinagar airport, killing all three militants in an operation that also claimed the life of an assistant sub-inspector of the force, police had said.

State Director General of Police S P Vaid said the three terrorists who had sneaked into the BSF camp had been “neutralised”. “We are carrying out search operations inside the premises to rule out the possibility of planting of explosives,” he said. Officials in the know of developments said there was prior intelligence that a Jaish-e-Mohammed operative identified as ‘Noora Trali’ had brought in a suicide squad into the city.